Nigeria: Defence Minister Visits Chadian President

The Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, has appealed to President Idris Deby of Chad to call on all those who pledged financial and material support to Lake Chad Basin Commission to fulfill their promise.

Mr. Deby is the current chairman of the African Union.

A statement by the ministry said the minister made the appeal when he led a team of Ministers of Defence and Chiefs of Defence Staff from troops contributing countries of multi-national joint task force on a visit to Mr. Derby.

The countries are Nigeria, Niger, Chad, Cameroun and Benin.

The minister and defence chiefs were in N'Djamena for a meeting of the LCBC - Lake Chad Basin Commission.

The statement, issued by Tukur Gusau, the minister's Public Relations Officer, was made available to journalists on Wednesday in Abuja.

Mr. Dan-Ali said the call was necessary to enable the multi-national task force execute its mandate in the region effectively.

He also appealed to African leaders to improve the means of livelihood of the people of the region to deter terrorist from recruiting their youths for their nefarious activities.

Responding, Mr. Deby assured the visiting ministers and Chiefs of Defence staff of the support of all LCBC presidents to the MNJTF operations.

He also promised to speak with the donors to fulfil their promise

The Chadian president paid tribute to the soldiers of multinational Joint Task Force and urged them to clear the region of Boko Haram terrorists as soon as possible.

(NAN)