21 December 2016

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Man Named Timber Says He Stole Gas Stove to Save Trees

A 20 year old man on Tuesday stunned the court when he said he stole a gas stove to avoid cutting down trees for wood hence averting deforestation.

Washington Timber of Ascot Extension in Gweru said the motive for stealing the gas stove was driven by the desire to turn to alternative sources of energy other than wood.

Ironically, Timber ended up selling the stove despite his desire to conserve trees.

Magistrate, Judith Taruvinga, would have none of Timber's pleas and fined him $30 for stealing the stove and two mobile phones. In default, he woukd serve 10 days in prison.

Prosecutors told the court that on September 15 at around 1pm, Timber went to Thokozani Moyo's house in Ascot Extension where he took keys under a door mat.

He opened the door and stole two cellphones and a gas stove.

Timber sold the items to Melody Hove where the gas stove was recovered.

A report was made to the police leading to Timber's arrest.

