21 December 2016

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenyabuzz People's Choice Awards 2016 - Full List of Winners

Tagged:

Related Topics

KenyaBuzz would like to extend sincere gratitude to you for participating in the nomination and voting processes of the 2016 People's Choice Awards. Thank you for supporting Kenyan talent, event organizers, entertainment venues, and service providers.

Here are the full List Of Winners:

Event Organizer of the Year

UP Nairobi - WINNER

Wanny Angerer in Moving Cultures

Good Times Africa

Hoodwink9

Hopnotch Entertainment

Event Venue of the Year

The Alchemist Bar - WINNER

The Hub Karen

Ngong Racecourse

The Carnivore

Michael Joseph Centre

Night Club of the Year

Privée Westlands - WINNER

SkyLux Lounge & Bar

Persia Resto Pub & Sheesha Lounge

Gallileo Lounge

Tree House Nairobi

Female Kenyan Musician of the Year

Dela - WINNER

Akothee

Nazizi

Wangechi

Reema Doshi (of Murfy's fLaw)

Male Kenyan Musician of the Year

Nyashinski - WINNER

Khaligraph Jones

Blinky Bill

Tetu Shani

Gilad Millo

Kenyan Music Group of the Year

Sauti Sol - WINNER

H_art the Band

Amos and Josh

The Kansoul

Cosmic Homies

New Kenyan Musician of the Year

Phy - WINNER

Noni

Vereso

Third Hand Music

Gin Ideal

Music Event of the Year

Live and Die in Afrika Tour - WINNER

Mi Casa Live at The Alchemist Bar

Estelle Live at Blankets & Wine

Jameson Connects Kenya With Tinie Tempah

Mafikizolo Live at Koroga Festival

Nightlife Event of the Year

Earthdance Nairobi 2016 - WINNER

Brew Oktoberfest 2016

#MombasaRocks Festival

The Juniper Kitchen Pajama Party

Buckwyld 'n' Breathless: The Disruption

Kids Event of the Year

Kids Festival - WINNER

Kenya National Spelling Bee Championship

Arty Party: The Bremen Town Musicians

Little Miss Kenya and Miss Teen Kenya 2016

Little Einsteins Holiday Camp

Theatre Event of the Year

The Jungle Book: A Musical Safari - WINNER

Tinga Tinga Tales The Musical

Fatuma's Voice

Rent-A-Diva Opera Show

Annie The Musical

Art Event of the Year

ArtFest: Art in the Wild - WINNER

Wall to Mall Street Art Festival

Zebra People: An Art Exhibition by the Zebra People and Mia Collis

Hop on the Art Bus

Wine & Canvas

Food & Wine Event of the Year

Nairobi Restaurant Week 2016 - WINNER

Chill N Grill

Italian Food Festival

Jack Daniel's Brothers of the Grill Festival

Le Dîner en Blanc Nairobi

Fashion Event of the Year

Nairobi Fashion Week 2016 - WINNER

Thrift Social

Fashion High Tea 2016

FAFA Market

Miss India Worldwide Kenya 2016

Festival of the Year

Brew Oktoberfest 2016 - WINNER

Beard Fest

Jack Daniel's Brothers of the Grill Festival

Yetu Festival

2016 Brackenhurst Harvest Festival

Exposition of the Year

The Magical Kenya Travel Expo - WINNER

MX2016 Movie Expo

ONGEA: The Eastern Africa Music Summit

#WhatsNext

Nairobi Comic Convention (NAICCON) 2016

Sports Event of the Year

2016 Rhino Charge - WINNER

Kilifi 4X4 Challenge

2016 Shompole Wildlife Marathon

10to4 Mountain Bike Challenge

Safaricom Lewa Marathon 2016

Most Interesting Writer

Grace Muriuki (mismuriuki.wordpress.com) - WINNER

Owaahh (owaahh.com)

Jean Wandimi (thewineandfoodreview.com)

The Magunga (magunga.com)

Aleya Kassam (chanyado.wordpress.com)

Photographer of the Year

Tatiana Karanja - WINNER

Mutua Matheka

Osborne Macharia

Katie G. Nelson

Victor Peace

YouTuber of the Year

Our2Cents (Susan Wong & Sharon Mundia) - WINNER

Simon Says

Kangai Mwiti

Getaway Planet

Mandi Sarro

Instagrammer of the Year

Truthslinger - WINNER

2manysiblings

Alexisnereah

Sunnydolat

Lafrohemien

Twitter Personality of the Year

Sam Gichuru (@SamGichuru) - WINNER

Nadia Favre (@NadFavz)

Aleya Kassam (@aleyakassam)

Shamit Patel (@just_sham_it)

Lemouris (@majani_)

Snapchat Storyteller of the Year

Joy Kendi - WINNER

Shaq TheYungin

Huddah Monroe

Vera Sidika

Snappp 254

Comedian of the Year

Mamito - WINNER

Aman

JB Masanduku Junior

SLeepy David

Chipukeezy

Radio Personality of the Year

Adelle Onyango - WINNER

Nadia Favre

Larry Asego

Mwafrika

Talia Oyando

Radio Show of the Year

The Score on Kiss 100 - WINNER

TerenTeren on B&W Radio

The Hump Show on WgLive

Hiphop With Ace & Kace on Unverified Radio

Sheng Talk on WgLive

Kenyan Entertainment Website of the Year

kenyabuzz.com - WINNER

ghafla.co.ke

upnairobi.com

tuko.co.ke

omgvoice.com (Kenya)

Most Informative Local News Website

nation.co.ke - WINNER

capitalfm.co.ke

standardmedia.co.ke

citizentv.co.ke

kenyans.co.ke

Movie Theatre of the Year

IMAX 20th Century - WINNER

Century IMAX Garden City

Century Cinemax The Junction

Planet Media Cinema Westgate

Fox Cineplex Sarit Centre

Best Movie of 2016

Deadpool - WINNER

Doctor Strange

Suicide Squad

Captain America: Civil War

Finding Dory

Fantastic Beats & Where To Find Them

Star Wars: Rogue One

Kenya

MPs Pass Contentious Election Laws

MPs have passed all proposed amendments to the elections Act. Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.