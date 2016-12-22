Kenyabuzz People's Choice Awards 2016 - Full List of Winners

KenyaBuzz would like to extend sincere gratitude to you for participating in the nomination and voting processes of the 2016 People's Choice Awards. Thank you for supporting Kenyan talent, event organizers, entertainment venues, and service providers.
Here are the full List Of Winners:
Event Organizer of the Year
UP Nairobi - WINNER
Wanny Angerer in Moving Cultures
Good Times Africa
Hoodwink9
Hopnotch Entertainment
Event Venue of the Year
The Alchemist Bar - WINNER
The Hub Karen
Ngong Racecourse
The Carnivore
Michael Joseph Centre
Night Club of the Year
Privée Westlands - WINNER
SkyLux Lounge & Bar
Persia Resto Pub & Sheesha Lounge
Gallileo Lounge
Tree House Nairobi
Female Kenyan Musician of the Year
Dela - WINNER
Akothee
Nazizi
Wangechi
Reema Doshi (of Murfy's fLaw)
Male Kenyan Musician of the Year
Nyashinski - WINNER
Khaligraph Jones
Blinky Bill
Tetu Shani
Gilad Millo
Kenyan Music Group of the Year
Sauti Sol - WINNER
H_art the Band
Amos and Josh
The Kansoul
Cosmic Homies
New Kenyan Musician of the Year
Phy - WINNER
Noni
Vereso
Third Hand Music
Gin Ideal
Music Event of the Year
Live and Die in Afrika Tour - WINNER
Mi Casa Live at The Alchemist Bar
Estelle Live at Blankets & Wine
Jameson Connects Kenya With Tinie Tempah
Mafikizolo Live at Koroga Festival
Nightlife Event of the Year
Earthdance Nairobi 2016 - WINNER
Brew Oktoberfest 2016
#MombasaRocks Festival
The Juniper Kitchen Pajama Party
Buckwyld 'n' Breathless: The Disruption
Kids Event of the Year
Kids Festival - WINNER
Kenya National Spelling Bee Championship
Arty Party: The Bremen Town Musicians
Little Miss Kenya and Miss Teen Kenya 2016
Little Einsteins Holiday Camp
Theatre Event of the Year
The Jungle Book: A Musical Safari - WINNER
Tinga Tinga Tales The Musical
Fatuma's Voice
Rent-A-Diva Opera Show
Annie The Musical
Art Event of the Year
ArtFest: Art in the Wild - WINNER
Wall to Mall Street Art Festival
Zebra People: An Art Exhibition by the Zebra People and Mia Collis
Hop on the Art Bus
Wine & Canvas
Food & Wine Event of the Year
Nairobi Restaurant Week 2016 - WINNER
Chill N Grill
Italian Food Festival
Jack Daniel's Brothers of the Grill Festival
Le Dîner en Blanc Nairobi
Fashion Event of the Year
Nairobi Fashion Week 2016 - WINNER
Thrift Social
Fashion High Tea 2016
FAFA Market
Miss India Worldwide Kenya 2016
Festival of the Year
Brew Oktoberfest 2016 - WINNER
Beard Fest
Jack Daniel's Brothers of the Grill Festival
Yetu Festival
2016 Brackenhurst Harvest Festival
Exposition of the Year
The Magical Kenya Travel Expo - WINNER
MX2016 Movie Expo
ONGEA: The Eastern Africa Music Summit
#WhatsNext
Nairobi Comic Convention (NAICCON) 2016
Sports Event of the Year
2016 Rhino Charge - WINNER
Kilifi 4X4 Challenge
2016 Shompole Wildlife Marathon
10to4 Mountain Bike Challenge
Safaricom Lewa Marathon 2016
Most Interesting Writer
Grace Muriuki (mismuriuki.wordpress.com) - WINNER
Owaahh (owaahh.com)
Jean Wandimi (thewineandfoodreview.com)
The Magunga (magunga.com)
Aleya Kassam (chanyado.wordpress.com)
Photographer of the Year
Tatiana Karanja - WINNER
Mutua Matheka
Osborne Macharia
Katie G. Nelson
Victor Peace
YouTuber of the Year
Our2Cents (Susan Wong & Sharon Mundia) - WINNER
Simon Says
Kangai Mwiti
Getaway Planet
Mandi Sarro
Instagrammer of the Year
Truthslinger - WINNER
2manysiblings
Alexisnereah
Sunnydolat
Lafrohemien
Twitter Personality of the Year
Sam Gichuru (@SamGichuru) - WINNER
Nadia Favre (@NadFavz)
Aleya Kassam (@aleyakassam)
Shamit Patel (@just_sham_it)
Lemouris (@majani_)
Snapchat Storyteller of the Year
Joy Kendi - WINNER
Shaq TheYungin
Huddah Monroe
Vera Sidika
Snappp 254
Comedian of the Year
Mamito - WINNER
Aman
JB Masanduku Junior
SLeepy David
Chipukeezy
Radio Personality of the Year
Adelle Onyango - WINNER
Nadia Favre
Larry Asego
Mwafrika
Talia Oyando
Radio Show of the Year
The Score on Kiss 100 - WINNER
TerenTeren on B&W Radio
The Hump Show on WgLive
Hiphop With Ace & Kace on Unverified Radio
Sheng Talk on WgLive
Kenyan Entertainment Website of the Year
kenyabuzz.com - WINNER
ghafla.co.ke
upnairobi.com
tuko.co.ke
omgvoice.com (Kenya)
Most Informative Local News Website
nation.co.ke - WINNER
capitalfm.co.ke
standardmedia.co.ke
citizentv.co.ke
kenyans.co.ke
Movie Theatre of the Year
IMAX 20th Century - WINNER
Century IMAX Garden City
Century Cinemax The Junction
Planet Media Cinema Westgate
Fox Cineplex Sarit Centre
Best Movie of 2016
Deadpool - WINNER
Doctor Strange
Suicide Squad
Captain America: Civil War
Finding Dory
Fantastic Beats & Where To Find Them
Star Wars: Rogue One