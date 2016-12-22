Kenyabuzz People's Choice Awards 2016 - Full List of Winners

KenyaBuzz would like to extend sincere gratitude to you for participating in the nomination and voting processes of the 2016 People's Choice Awards. Thank you for supporting Kenyan talent, event organizers, entertainment venues, and service providers.

Copyright © 2016 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.