Uganda: Kabarole Residents Protest Over Land Compensation Delay

Kabarole — More than 60 residents of Kabarole District affected by the construction of the Fort Portal- Kamwenge road on Tuesday stormed the district chairman's office demanding for an explanation concerning Uganda National Roads Authority's (Unra) delay to compensate them.

Residents from Rurama, Rusenyi and Rweitera in Ruteete Sub-county are also seeking the chairman's intervention on the matter.

In a meeting held in Fort Portal Town, Mr William Tugume, the chairperson of the affected group, told Daily Monitor that they filed complaints in 2011 demanding Unra to compensate them but to their disappointment, they have not been considered.

"We filed our complaints and Unra officials promised to pay us but upto now, our requests have fallen on deaf ears," Mr Tugume said.

Pastor Patrick Ruhweeza of Grace Outreach Ministries, one of the affected residents, said his church was destroyed during the construction and he has not yet been compensated.

"Our houses, trees and compounds were destroyed during the road construction but Unra has ignored us. When we meet them, they keep on telling us lies," he said.

The LC3 chairperson of Ruteete Sub-county, Mr Deo Mugabe, said the issue of compensation has taken more than two years.

He said Unra officials went on radio and announced that by October 15, all their money would be paid to zero balance thus increasing their expectations but in vain.

Cause of the delay

Mr Jonathan Magara, the Unra official in charge of land acquisition, apologised on behalf of the authority and called for more patience as they work on the compensation payments. "The delay in payments was due to residents' lapse in submiting their documents but we promise to compensate them as early as possible. Some people were compensated although about 50 are still in the system. These will be paid before the end of this year while others will be cleared in the first quarter of 2017," Mr Magara said.

The Kabarole District chairperson, Mr Richard Rwabuhinga, said the compensation was long overdue considering Unra's commitment to the residents and district officials to pay by October.

However, Mr Rwabuhinga has advised Unra to have a meeting with the residents in Rurama and share with them a list of those who will benefit in December and January.