22 December 2016

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Ban On Export of Live Animals Remains Intact

Photo: Daily News
Officials loading a wild animal in a container.
By Anne Robi

The ban on the exports of live animals remains intact unless all procedures are strictly observed, the government said yesterday.

The Natural Resources and Tourism Minister, Professor Jumanne Maghembe, told traders dealing with transportation of live animals that the three-year ban was a legitimate government decision, which is not likely to change soon.

"This ban (on the live animal exports) is the government decision ... it is not Maghembe's, I am only a gramophone," he charged, saying the ban will remain in force for three years, starting March, 2016, when it was announced.

He called for calmness as the government finalises procedures that will guide the issuance of business permits, subject to critical review under smooth guidance on the business in the country.

Prof Maghembe's statement came in response to the traders who convened at the ministry's headquarters in Dar es Salaam yesterday had accused him of banning the export of live animals without providing with sufficient explanations.

In a statement that traders' Secretary, Mr Adam Warioba, read on their behalf, they asked the minister to review his decision to enable them proceed with their activities.

"You stopped our business without explaining to us through the government gazette ... you should consider lifting the ban to allow us opportunity to continue with our activities," they charged, insisting that the ban was only imposed by the minister without President John Magufuli's consent.

The traders argued that President Magufuli, through his assistants, had distanced him self from the ban , advising them to consult the minister to whom he attributed the ban.

"We had early gone to the State House seeking an audience with President Magufuli for his intervention but he said, through his assistants that he had not approved the ban, it was purely imposed by the minister," they charged in their statement.

Mr Warioba said the ban had since subjected many traders to huge debts and tax arrears as their animals for export remain idle and some dying.

"Many animals like monkeys, birds and lizards, among others, that were to be exported are now dying with some becoming a nuisance to the community," he added. Business people also called for the government to ensure their investments in the business are recouped, including fees for animal capturing and export permits.

