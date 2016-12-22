Tanzania: Govt Now Disbands Cashew Fund Over Sh5 Billion Account

Dar es Salaam/Mtwara — The government has scrapped the Cashewnut Industry Development Trust Fund (CIDTF) and disbanded its management team for operating a Sh5 billion fixed deposit account, contrary to a presidential directive.

The fund's responsibilities were immediately shifted to the Cashewnut Board of Tanzania (CBT) while the suspended managers will remain jobless for unspecified time as the government ponders their fate.

Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries minister Charles Tizeba announced the decision yesterday during a press conference in which he labelled the CIDTF a "failure" since its establishment in 2010.

The fund was established to spearhead cashew nut value addition to enable growers earn more from the crop while setting the base for local processing. But Dr Tizeba said the management had not met any of the objectives for which they were appointed and accused them of also sleeping on the orders of President John Magufuli to close any fixed deposit accounts and move the money totalling Sh5 billion to the Bank of Tanzania (BoT).

"The management has been violating rules and regulations hence the failure to meet set targets and objectives which directly undermines performance of the cashew nut sub-sector," said the minister during a press conference in Dar es Salaam.

Dr Tizeba said despite receiving enough resources, the fund's management team failed to justify tax they levied on the crop export. The minister was incensed that the officials had resisted auditing by failing to submit financial records as required.

"Any of the achievement in the cashew nut industry is due to efforts by the ministry and the CBT. They had been reduced to only receiving export levies from the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) and procuring of agricultural inputs," noted the minister.

According to him, the fund had diverged from its core functions of providing a mechanism through which stakeholders could contribute and finance shared functions for sustainable development of the cashew nut sub-sector.

Others are to assist in areas of inputs sourcing and distribution, training and extension services, supporting small and medium processors, supporting cashew research activities, strengthening the cashew marketing system and investment planning.

Dr Tizeba directed TRA Commissioner General to liaise with the CBT on the best mode of remitting the export levies. "The suspended management should not play any role or transact any business until further directives are given," said the minister.

Meanwhile, speaking in Mtwara yesterday, CBT director general Hassan Jarufu assured farmers that the crops' auction would continue until all the harvest is bought.

Mr Jarufu sort to quell disquiet among farmers and some companies trading in the crop that a market glut could see farmers stuck with their harvests.

"Despite signs of reduced activity, the board would want to assure farmers that the market will remain open until all their harvest is sold. Only the board will call off the auctions," he assured.

The official said so far 216,275 tonnes of the crop had been bought from the farmers. He said the board has granted export permits for 124, 969 tonnes of the crop. India and Vietnam are the largest buyers with 57,473 tonnes and 67,496 tonnes respectively. Last season slightly over 100,000 tones were purchased.

According to Mr Jarufu, Vietnam that joined the auction this year has raised competition among marketers resulting in better prices for farmers who earned the highest pay for a kilogramme of the crop at over Sh4,000 from an average of Sh3,000 in the recent past.

However there has been concern lately that the price was dropping as the bought crop pile up in stores in the southern region over a ban on its transportation by road. Authorities in Mtwara have said the crop could only leave the area through the local port but some exporters, especially those from Vietnam have complained that the order was restrictive as vessels were inadequate.

He appealed for concerted efforts to better the services to all stakeholder in the industry. "We are all building one house and I see no need to fight over the materials," he said.