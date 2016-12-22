21 December 2016

Angola: 17th Basic Military Education Course Kicks Off

Chicala — Cholohanga - At least 1.054 citizens began the 17th basic military education course of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) in the central Huambo province, in a ceremony led by the commander of the Military Region, Lieutenant General Eugénio Figueiredo.

The training, which is taking place at the Army Training Centre "Heróis de Cangamba", in Chicala-Cholohanga municipality, 22 kilometers from Huambo city, is part of a set of superior command strategies.

On the occasion, the commander of the investigation centre, Colonel Eugénio Cambulo, reported that the event marks the beginning of a day of training and instruction for hundreds of young people in various basic military subjects, as well as those of moral, ethical, civic, environmental education, sanitary and others.

He added that the training and education of young conscripts aimed at adapting them to the challenges of the universal world, taking into account the essence of FAA, so as defend the country's territorial integrity.

The Army Training Centre "Heroes of Cangamba" is an organic unit of the National Army, dedicated to training and was established on 31 July, 199.

