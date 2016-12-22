Malawi: Man Who Sexually Assualted His Step - Daughter and Infected Her With HIV to Spent 14 Years in Jail

The Mulanje First Grade Magistrates Court on Tuesday imposed a stiffer jail term on 22-year-old man Alison Saiti for defiling his step-daughter, aged 10 and infecting her with HIV.

Saiti, according to information presented in court, started defiling the girl in November this year and was arrested earlier this month when the victim disclosed the ordeal to her mother.

He is said to have been defiling the girl each time his wife was away.

Saiti was arrested by Muloza police unit following complaint by the victim's mother.

Medical report confirmed that the girl was indeed defiled aside from being infected by HIV.

He pleaded guilty to the offence of defilement which is contrary to... when he appeared before Magistrate Soka Banda.

During mitigation, Saiti blamed alcohol for his conduct and pleaded for leniency.

Magistrate Banda decided to impose stiffer jail term for Saiti's uncalled for conduct, saying the sentence was commensurate to the offence committed.

"The court sentences the accused to serve 14 years in jail to serve as an example to would be offenders," noted the magistrate.

Saiti hails from Ntambalika village in Traditional Authority (T/A) Njema in Mulanje district.