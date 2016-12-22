22 December 2016

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Man Who Sexually Assualted His Step - Daughter and Infected Her With HIV to Spent 14 Years in Jail

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Maurice Nkawihe

The Mulanje First Grade Magistrates Court on Tuesday imposed a stiffer jail term on 22-year-old man Alison Saiti for defiling his step-daughter, aged 10 and infecting her with HIV.

Saiti, according to information presented in court, started defiling the girl in November this year and was arrested earlier this month when the victim disclosed the ordeal to her mother.

He is said to have been defiling the girl each time his wife was away.

Saiti was arrested by Muloza police unit following complaint by the victim's mother.

Medical report confirmed that the girl was indeed defiled aside from being infected by HIV.

He pleaded guilty to the offence of defilement which is contrary to... when he appeared before Magistrate Soka Banda.

During mitigation, Saiti blamed alcohol for his conduct and pleaded for leniency.

Magistrate Banda decided to impose stiffer jail term for Saiti's uncalled for conduct, saying the sentence was commensurate to the offence committed.

"The court sentences the accused to serve 14 years in jail to serve as an example to would be offenders," noted the magistrate.

Saiti hails from Ntambalika village in Traditional Authority (T/A) Njema in Mulanje district.

Malawi

Tanzania, Malawi Sign 180-Megawatt Joint Power Deal

Tanzania and Malawi are expecting to implement a joint 180-megawatt electricity project that will enable each… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.