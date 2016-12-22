Nigeria: Former Jonathan Aide Makes Shocking Revelations About 2015 Elections

A former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan Doyin Okupe has revealed that most of the things himself and other associates of former President Goodluck Jonathan said during the build up to the 2015 general elections were untrue, and were only meant to "promote their principal or bring down his opponents".

In a Facebook post on the 20th of December 2016, Okupe claimed that candidates and their aides and surrogates say things, either to promote their principals or bring down his opponents, and once elections are over, they are simply over.

He noted that making up lies as truth was common in the political arena as was seen in the last US elections that threw up Donald Trump as the president-elect of the most powerful country in the world.

He berated Nigerians for failing to accept the reality that the elections are over and keep being hateful instead of helping the country to move forward.