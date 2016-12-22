22 December 2016

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Army Saves Christmas in Nsanje

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Malawi News Agency

Malawi Defence Force (MDF) has vowed to save Christmas as the rescue team has been deployed to Nsanje District in preparation for flooding.

The development comes after the Department of Metrological Services and Climate Change forecasted that rains will be above normal.

Nsanje district commissioner (DC) Gift Rapozo confirmed the development, saying the officers arrived on Monday.

"Let me confirm that MDF rescue team under Marine Department has been deployed in the district. They have come with equipment, including two dingy boats, one rubber boat and 40 life jackets which are being positioned in strategic centres like Nsanje, Bangula and Makhanga. They comprise seven officers including skippers, divers, safety officers and engineers," he said.

Rapozo commended the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (Dodma) for effective response to the potential flooding.

Dodma spokesperson Jeremiah Mphande said it is government's wish to ensure that this year's disaster response is done effectively, hence, the deployment of MDF rescue teams in the Lower Shire district.

He said government has also put on standby helicopters at MDF camp in Blantyre where an emergency centre has been instituted ready for any occurrence.

In January 2015, the country experienced one of the worst flooding disasters in recent history killing 176 people and displacing 200 000 others, with Nsanje and Chikwawa districts being the worst affected.

Malawi

Tanzania, Malawi Sign 180-Megawatt Joint Power Deal

Tanzania and Malawi are expecting to implement a joint 180-megawatt electricity project that will enable each… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.