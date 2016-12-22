Zimbabwe: Public Service Commission Says Youth Officers Useless, No Single Project Initiated So Far

THE Public Service Commission (PSC) has recommended the abolishment of positions of youth officers in the ministry of indigenisation and economic empowerment, saying that most of them "are employed somewhere".

There are 3 463 youth officers in the Patrick Zhuwao led portfolio who are responsible for project formulation, monitoring and management in both rural and urban areas.

But a recent audit by the PSC revealed that there is no single project which these youth officers have initiated in their respective areas despite being on the government pay roll.

"During the audit, evidence gathered indicated that youth officers claim ownership of projects initiated and managed by other extension workers at ward level," noted the report.

"In rural wards, most youth officers operate in the same ward where there are extension workers from several other ministries," the report added.

Most of the youth officers are Zanu PF militia who graduated from the late Zanu PF political commissar Boarder Gezi-initiated national youth service programme which government abandoned in 2003.

These youths double as Zanu political commissars during the elections as they forcibly mobilizing support for the ruling party.

The opposition has, for a long time, complained about the partisan recruitment of youth officers.

The PSC report said these youth officers "might be gainfully employed elsewhere".

"There was no evidence of specific projects youth officers were undertaking in urban areas," said the report.