Kenya: Another Chaotic Session Looms in National Assembly

Another chaotic session looms in Parliament on Thursday as both Jubilee and Cord hold their hardline positions on contentious amendments to negotiated electoral laws on Wednesday.

Cord co-principal Moses Wetang'ula said that were there to be negotiations on the proposed laws, it should happen under the joint select committee that was co-chaired by Siaya Senator James Orengo and his Meru counterpart Kiraitu Murungi.

This comes as Jubilee MPs were summoned to State House following an acrimonious Tuesday evening sitting that was marred by name calling and claims of pepper spraying, a session where Cord dramatically blocked their majority counterparts from passing the laws.

But just over half an hour after the session that ended minutes to 9pm, Speaker Justin Muturi recalled the House for another special sitting on Thursday, setting the stage for what promises to be another showdown in the floor of a House that was not so honourable on Tuesday.

"Our resolve to resist this flawed, and unconstitutional process has not changed," Mr Wetang'ula said after a Cord Parliamentary Group meeting at Capitol Hill in Upperhill.

"What Jubilee is doing is inconsistent with the interest of having fair and democratic elections."