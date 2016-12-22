Nyandarua Governor Daniel Waithaka Mwangi has denied a claim that the devolved unit used Sh2 million to set up a ceremonial Christmas tree.

The debate was sparked on social media, with some residents claiming that millions of shillings were used in the event.

He said that the Christmas tree was a donation to the county government and cost the donor Sh16,000.

Mr Mwangi said his government spent an additional Sh12,000 to spruce up the area used in putting up the tree, bringing the total cost to about Sh30,000.

"Whoever is circulating the rumours is missing the point and should seek clarification from my office,' said the governor.

He blamed the media and political rivals for spreading the falsehoods, saying the tree lighting ceremony was meant to share the Christmas mood with the less fortunate members of the society.

Acting county secretary Daniel Irungu said the administration wrote to several business people and corporates asking for donations, adding that the tree was donated by a Nakuru businessman.

Mr Irungu said a committee to manage the donations and distribution had been formed, adding that a team was compiling names of prospective beneficiaries from all the 25 electoral wards of the county.

"Each ward will produce 22 people aged 70 and above and the committee has started receiving names," said the acting county secretary.