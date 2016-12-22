A 7-year-old boy who did not have a pulse for more 45 minutes was resuscitated by persistent paramedics, security services said on Wednesday.

According to Marshall Security spokesperson Kyle Van Reenen, the boy was left fighting for his life following a "drowning incident" at a popular Umhlanga Rocks hotel, north of Durban.

Van Reenen said emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 14:00 when the boy was found floating and unresponsive in the hotel swimming pool.

"The child was pulled out of the water and found to be in a state of cardiac arrest. A guest at the hotel who happened to be a qualified medical doctor, immediately initiated Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation whilst a call for assistance was made."

Van Reenen said the joint efforts of various emergency services including Crisis Medical and Netcare 911 saw "paramedics work fervently for over 45 minutes before a pulse was restored".

"The boy was immediately rushed by Netcare 911 Ambulance under constant advanced life support monitoring, through to Umhlanga Hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition," he said.

News24