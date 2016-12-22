22 December 2016

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Boy, 7, With No Pulse for 45 Minutes, Brought Back to Life After Near-Drowning

Tagged:

Related Topics

A 7-year-old boy who did not have a pulse for more 45 minutes was resuscitated by persistent paramedics, security services said on Wednesday.

According to Marshall Security spokesperson Kyle Van Reenen, the boy was left fighting for his life following a "drowning incident" at a popular Umhlanga Rocks hotel, north of Durban.

Van Reenen said emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 14:00 when the boy was found floating and unresponsive in the hotel swimming pool.

"The child was pulled out of the water and found to be in a state of cardiac arrest. A guest at the hotel who happened to be a qualified medical doctor, immediately initiated Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation whilst a call for assistance was made."

Van Reenen said the joint efforts of various emergency services including Crisis Medical and Netcare 911 saw "paramedics work fervently for over 45 minutes before a pulse was restored".

"The boy was immediately rushed by Netcare 911 Ambulance under constant advanced life support monitoring, through to Umhlanga Hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition," he said.

News24

South Africa

Ruling Party Youth League Leader Calls for Decline of the Rand

ANC Youth League (ANCYL) president Collen Maine says the league wants and needs the rand to fall so that when it rises… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2016 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.