South Africa: Cape Beach Goers Warned to Be Wary of Sharks During Festive Season

The City of Cape Town has urged all beach goers to pay more attention to shark signage on beaches instructing them to leave the water.

"We will again be doing everything we can to enhance beach safety, especially ahead of and during the traditionally busy beach days including the Day of Goodwill, New Year's Day and Tweede Nuwejaar," Mayoral Committee Member for Energy, Environmental and Spatial Planning Johan van der Merwe said.

Van der Merwe said even though 30 shark spotters and 10 Fish Hoek shark exclusion net crew had been employed to improve beach safety during the upcoming summer season, the public needed to remain vigilant.

"We need all the help that we can get. Members of the public are asked to be vigilant and to report any shark sightings to the shark spotters. "Let's also look after each other this season - many eyes and ears will be to the benefit of us all," he said.Beach goers are urged to use beaches where shark spotters were on duty and use the signs to familiarise themselves with the warning system and warning sirens.

No swimming was allowed in deep water beyond the breakers and near river mouths, among other things.

Beach goers were also urged to consider using another beach if a shark had recently been sighted in that particular area.

News24