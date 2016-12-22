Malawi: Nation to Wait Beyond 2025 to Graduate From Least Developed Countries - Unctad Report

Malawi is not among the countries to 48 countries designated by the United Nations as Least Developed Countries (LDCs) to graduate from the LDC category by 2025 a report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development(UNCTAD) has indicated.

The report entitled; the path to graduation and beyond: making the most of the process was launched by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) at a function held at the UNDP offices in Lilongwe recently.

The report notes that LDCs are the epitome of those left behind in the global economy, both economically and in human development.

According to Economic Advisor for UNDP in Malawi, Ms. Alka BhatiaIf, if extreme poverty is to be eradicated globally by 2030, in line with the Agenda 2030, it must be eradicated everywhere and it is in the LDC's that extreme poverty is systematically most generalized and most severe and where it is falling most slowly.

The 2030 Agenda aims to leave no one behind and the LDC's are the epitome of those left behind on the global economy.

She said: "The path to the attainment of sustainable development goals (SDGs) has the potential to set Malawi on the path to graduating from the LDC category".

Ms. Bhatia said in the 2016 annual Least Developed Countries Report, UNCTAD, a United Nations agency, looks at how the world's 48 most disadvantaged nations can improve their chances to "graduate" from the LDC category.

Deputy Mayor of Lilongwe City, Akwame Bandawe who attended the launching ceremony called for involvement of ward Councillors in the implementation of the SDG's, saying Councillors are closer to the people who can disseminate development plans to the people at grassroots level.

Executive Director of the Council for Non-Governmental Organizations (CONGOMA), Ronald Mtonga welcomed the report, saying the Civil Society has an important role to play in ensuring that development goals are achieved by holding government and all other relevant authorities accountable for the attainment of the goals.