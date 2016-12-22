Kenyatta Asks Opposition to Give Kenyans Room to Elect Leaders of Their Choice

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday asked the Opposition to give Kenyans room to elect leaders of their choice.

The President said the country would not allow "a few individuals with vested political interests" to interfere with the electoral process.

He said the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission should be allowed to conduct free and fair polls next year, adding that it was unfortunate that some people always wanted to hold Kenya hostage every time there was an election.

"The elections are for the more than 40 million Kenyans, not just a few people who want to advance their narrow and selfish intentions by trying to cause chaos every time we choose leaders," he said.

Mr Kenyatta added that Kenyans "are tired of the retrogressive politics propagated by the Opposition", adding that their attempts to delay elections would not succeed.

"We want an election that will enable Kenyans to form the government they want. Nobody will prevent that," said President Kenyatta.

Mr Kenyatta said the country has always held elections every five years and that 2017 would not be different.

Saying Kenya would not be built by insults and divisive politics of the Opposition, President Kenyatta vowed to "continue with my work of developing the country".

"I will neither stop nor be discouraged by the noise and insults peddled by a few individuals because we know every market has its own mad man," he said.

President Kenyatta was speaking on Wednesday when he commissioned the Volkswagen production plant at Kenya Vehicle Manufacturers Ltd in Thika town.

Other speakers were Kiambu Governor William Kabogo, Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi and Thika Town MP Alice Ng'ang'a.

They said Jubilee would not sit back and watch "disrespectful opposition lawmakers" insult the President.

The remarks came a day after Mbita MP Millie Odhiambo's verbal attack on President Kenyatta at Parliament buildings.

The lawmaker had told the President "to stop harassing Kenyans by barring MPs from attending special sittings".

While launching the beautification of the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi on Tuesday, Mr Kenyatta said the MP had freedom of expression.