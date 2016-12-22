22 December 2016

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda U-20 Team Crowned Ihf Africa Zone 5B Champions

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Geoffrey Asiimwe

After seven years of waiting, Rwanda U-20 men's handball team claimed their first ever regional title after defeating hosts Uganda in the final of the International Handball Federation (IHF) Africa Zone 5B Challenge tournament, yesterday.

The biennial tournament was staged at the Christian University in Mukono District, Uganda. Rwanda fielded only the men's team at the event which attracted best talents from all regional countries affiliated in Africa Zone 5B. They include Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania, South Sudan and hosts Uganda.

Rwanda finished the four-day tournament as the only unbeaten team, and crowned their campaign with a 38-32 win against champions Uganda in a closely contested game.

Led by captain Jean Paul Muhawenayo, Rwanda won the first half 18-16 goals before returning to claim the second half. Viateur Rwamanywa netted the game high 11 goals to guide Rwanda to victory.

Following this triumph, Rwanda will represent Africa Zone 5B in the 2017 African Championships that will take place in March in Gabon.

Meanwhile in the women category, Uganda defeated Kenya 29-23 and will also represent the region in the women category at the continental showpiece.

In the previous 2014 event, Rwanda competed in the men and women categories, finishing third in both men and women categories, behind Uganda and Kenya.

Wednesday

Men's Final

Rwanda 38-32 Uganda

Women final

Uganda 29-23 Kenya

Rwanda

Germany Invests Rwf30 Billion in Energy Sector

Efforts to boost power generation are set to receive timely support thanks to Germany's commitment to invest Euros… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.