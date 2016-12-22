Three out of every four Kenyans are aware of corruption in the Jubilee government, according to a poll released on Wednesday.

The Ipsos survey was conducted between December 17 and 19 and shows that 75 per cent of Kenyans are aware of corruption scandals in government.

The awareness is higher among Cord supporters -- 80 per cent -- against supporters of Jubilee (74 per cent).

The level of awareness is highest in Nairobi at 84 per cent. It is followed by Central Province (80 per cent), Rift Valley (79 per cent), North Eastern (75 per cent), Nyanza and Western (74 per cent), Eastern (71 per cent) and Coast (64 per cent).

The poll sampled 1,083 respondents and shows that most Kenyans -- 84 per cent -- singled out the National Youth Service as the most infamous of the scandals presided over by the Jubilee administration.

The Afya House scandal was mentioned by 37 per cent while the Eurobond scandal was mentioned by 22 per cent.

Other scandals include the loss of money by the Youth Fund (six per cent), corruption at county level (five per cent) and the Chickengate saga (four per cent).

The poll shows that 50 per cent of the respondents believe President Kenyatta is sincere in his commitment to fight corruption as opposed to 35 per cent who think otherwise.

Another 13 per cent are unsure of Mr Kenyatta's commitment while the remaining two per cent declined to answer the question. As expected, most of those who feel Mr Kenyatta is sincere in his war on corruption are Jubilee supporters at 66 per cent.

Only 20 per cent think the President is not committed to fighting the vice.

Among Cord supporters, 62 per cent doubt the President's commitment, with only 29 per cent thinking otherwise while another eight per cent are unsure.

The poll also shows that 78 per cent of Kenyans think the doctors' strike is the most serious industrial unrest facing the country.