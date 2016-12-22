Rwanda: Designers to Celebrate Fashion Milestones

After a series of successful fashion shows, local fashion designers are set to host their end of year party to celebrate the achievements of 2016.

The party being held under the theme, 'Collective RW', will take place at Kigali Serena Hotel on January 1, 2017. It is organised by a group of designers from Collective Rwanda including Matthew Rugamba, Sonia Mugabo, Teta Isibo, Linda Mukangoga and Candy Basomingera.

The evening will also include two dinners; a buffet and a five course menu - each served with different types of wine to help patrons party all night long.

"As we usher in the New Year, we will be celebrating fashion and particularly fashion that's made in Rwanda. There will be no fashion show but New Year's being a big event in Rwanda, it will be an opportunity for us to encourage people to be stylish and wear local products," said Rugamba.

DJ Toxxyk will keep guests entertained throughout the night. The lucky most elegant female and male will walkway with gifts.

Collective Rwanda has now grown into a reputable fashion trademark in the country, promoting products made by local fashion designers locally and at the international level.