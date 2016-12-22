22 December 2016

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Designers to Celebrate Fashion Milestones

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sharon Kantengwa

After a series of successful fashion shows, local fashion designers are set to host their end of year party to celebrate the achievements of 2016.

The party being held under the theme, 'Collective RW', will take place at Kigali Serena Hotel on January 1, 2017. It is organised by a group of designers from Collective Rwanda including Matthew Rugamba, Sonia Mugabo, Teta Isibo, Linda Mukangoga and Candy Basomingera.

The evening will also include two dinners; a buffet and a five course menu - each served with different types of wine to help patrons party all night long.

"As we usher in the New Year, we will be celebrating fashion and particularly fashion that's made in Rwanda. There will be no fashion show but New Year's being a big event in Rwanda, it will be an opportunity for us to encourage people to be stylish and wear local products," said Rugamba.

DJ Toxxyk will keep guests entertained throughout the night. The lucky most elegant female and male will walkway with gifts.

Collective Rwanda has now grown into a reputable fashion trademark in the country, promoting products made by local fashion designers locally and at the international level.

Rwanda

Germany Invests Rwf30 Billion in Energy Sector

Efforts to boost power generation are set to receive timely support thanks to Germany's commitment to invest Euros… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.