Ghana: 10 Judges Receive Gh 8 Million Executive Flats

The flat is to provide accomodation to some of the judges of the Superior court

The Judicial Service has handed over a 10 executive flats worth GHS 8 million to some 10 high court judges in Accra.

The Chief Justice, Georgina Theodora Wood speaking during the handing over ceremony said housing available to the Judiciary does not commensurate intake of judges to the bench leading to a deficit.

Presently only 69 of the 143 Superior court judges have been provided with an official accommodation resulting in a deficit of 74 judges without official accommodation.

In addressing this challenge the judicial service in 2010 embarked on a project to redevelop some of the old bungalows sites into modern residential facilities for occupation by judges.

This project comprises of two five storey executive flats with each flat consisting of three bedrooms, dining, study, laundry room with standard furnishing provided for each of the ten flats.