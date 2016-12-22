Kaduna — A stepmother, Amina Yakubu, has been remanded in the Kaduna Prison by an Upper Shari'a court, Kawo, Kaduna for removing a four-year-old toddlers' teeth and fingernails, pending the hearing of the case which comes up on 29th December, 2016.

The toddler was placed in her custody by her husband, Yusuf Yakubu.

The four-year-old, Al-Amin Yakubu, had endured torture from his stepmother, a primary school teacher in the Mando area of the state who allegedly removed his five upper teeth and two fingernails with a knife. She also allegedly subjected him to various kinds of torture, including hanging him by his leg, burning him with a pressing iron, and biting and beating him.