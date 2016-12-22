22 December 2016

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Stepmother Remanded Over Removal of Toddler's Teeth, Fingernails

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Maryam Ahmadu-Suka

Kaduna — A stepmother, Amina Yakubu, has been remanded in the Kaduna Prison by an Upper Shari'a court, Kawo, Kaduna for removing a four-year-old toddlers' teeth and fingernails, pending the hearing of the case which comes up on 29th December, 2016.

The toddler was placed in her custody by her husband, Yusuf Yakubu.

The four-year-old, Al-Amin Yakubu, had endured torture from his stepmother, a primary school teacher in the Mando area of the state who allegedly removed his five upper teeth and two fingernails with a knife. She also allegedly subjected him to various kinds of torture, including hanging him by his leg, burning him with a pressing iron, and biting and beating him.

Nigeria

Why Some Federal Workers Have Not Received Salaries - Finance Minister

Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun on Wednesday in Abuja explained that the reason some federal government agencies… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.