Zimbabwe: Tavengwa Makes Memorial Album

Sophia Chese — Surviving Vabati VaJehovha member Samson Tavengwa has released an album after the death of several members from the original band, the majority being from the Magaya family.

He has since dedicated the album to his late colleagues whom he regarded as brothers in Christ. In an interview, Tavengwa said the deaths of the Magayas was a huge blow to him and Vabati VaJehovha as a band, but he has since decided to move on with his career.

"Losing three band members from the same family was something that affected me and other surviving members but I later told myself that I should move on and that is the reason why I decided to come up with my own album," he said.

He highlighted that he was now leading another Vapostori choral group under the name "Vabati VaJesu".

"I have since formed a new group Vabati VaJesu since the other surviving members from Vabati VaJehovha choral group are still young and are yet to come to terms with the deaths of some of the band members.

"I have dedicated some of my songs to my fellow musicians who were promoted to glory and these are 'Rangaridzo', 'Kurarama inyasha' and 'Jehovha Mufudzi Wangu'," he said.

Vabati VaJehovha is undoubtedly among the pioneers of apostolic choral music that boasts of 14 albums since their arrival on the music radar at the dawn of the new millennium.

The group was then robbed of its pioneers Timothy, Wiseman and Khumbulani Magaya. Timothy was killed in a road accident in 2007 while Wiseman fell sick and died in 2009 and Khumbulani died in 2011 after a long illness.

The emergence of Vabati VaJehovah was followed by several groups like Vaparidzi Veshoko, Vabati Vevhangeri and Chiedza Chevatendi, who further enhanced the rise of the popular type of gospel music.

The albums "Mweya Mutsvene WaMamwari" and "Wauya Mucheki" were on the front-line paving way for other releases. Apostolic choral gospel music is just simple acapella and at times accompanied by clapping of hands and rattles.