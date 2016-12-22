Ado-Ekiti — One person was feared dead in Ado Ekiti yesterday during a protest by angry traders who were protesting what they called disturbance by the officials of a taskforce of the Ekiti State Ministry of Works.

It was also gathered that the Commissioner for Works, Mrs Funmilayo Oguns, narrowly escaped being lynched as the protesters alleged that she was the brain behind alleged high-handedness of the taskforce officials commonly called Dagrin, established to prevent street trading.

It was gathered that officials of the taskforce yesterday stationed at strategic areas in the state capital as early as early 7am to prevent traders from displaying their goods on the roads.

Some recalcitrant traders were arrested and their goods seized.

Angered by the development, the traders, most of them Igbo itinerant hawkers, poured into the streets to protest what they termed government officials' "deliberate plan to rob us of profiting from the boom sales characteristic of the yuletide."

Speaking with reporters, one of the protesters said: "Many of us have market stalls in the demolished markets and are awaiting spaces in the new Oja-Oba market under construction. They should let us be for now. At least, we have obeyed them all along before now."