Nigeria: Libya Returnees Recount Ordeals

Lagos — Some Nigerians who were deported from Libya on Tuesday have lamented what they called inhuman treatment meted to them in Libyan detention facilities.

They described such treatment as not only dehumanizing but one which sparked of hatred for Nigerians even as they expressed delight that they were eventually freed from Libyan prisons.

No fewer than 140 Nigerians were deported from the North African country. They were received at the cargo terminal of Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) by the Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mallam Sani Sidi who was represented by the South-West Coordinator, Dr. Onimode Bamidele.

While some went to their different destinations, others left in two chartered BRT buses for the Synagogue Church of All Nations.

Spokesman of NEMA, South-West zone, Ibrahim Farinloye explained that their deportation was facilitated by the International Organisation for Migration (IMO).

Daily Trust reports that no fewer than 869 Nigerians have been deported from Libya in 2016 alone with the latest deportation. 172 were deported on March 11; 162 on June 15; 241 on August 25 while 154 were deported on October 10.

For those who arrived on Tuesday, six of them were accommodated overnight by NEMA. Also, six teenagers of between 10 and 16 years were reunited with their families.

Recounting his ordeal, one of the deportees Blessing Chukwuemeka, said, "It was as if we were put in hell fire. We were made to spend four months in prison without feeding. At times, they would beat us mercilessly with cane before giving us food. They have no iota of regard for human lives the way they treated us and many people are still in Libyan detention facilities."

Another deportee, Temilade Oladimeji, said, "One pastor was shot in the hand and he is still in detention as I am speaking with you. We never knew we would come home alive. We were maltreated, punished and tortured as if we are criminals. There is no place like home. We thank God for our freedom."