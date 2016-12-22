Malawi: Black Rhyno Flies in Vanessa Mdee and DJ Waxxy for New Year's Party

Lilongwe, 21 December 2016: Black Rhyno Entertainment will on new year's eve, host what is probably the biggest New Year's Party Malawi has ever experienced.

The entertainment company, owned by Malawi's hip-hop superstar Tay Grin, will be flying in two of Africa's top celebrities, Vanessa Mdee from Tanzania and DJ Waxxy from Nigeria, to grace the red carpet event.

Themed "All Black Everything", the 2017 welcoming party is to take place at the alluring Latitude 13 Hotel, located in Area 43, Lilongwe where Tay Grin, gifted singer/producer Sonyezo and award-winning DJ Nathan Tunes are also billed to stage their 2016 closing performances.

"It's exclusivity at its best. There's never been a party like this in Malawi. Top celebrities in attendance, open bar from 9pm till midnight when we pop champagne and starting 2017 on a high note," promised the trendy Black Rhyno Entertainment CEO.

Vanessa Mdee, also referred to as Vee Money or Cash Madame, is one of the most followed female artists not only in East Africa but the continent and overseas. The Tanzanian diva has 1.4 million followers on Instagram, 240,000 plus on Twitterand over 100,000 on Facebook.

"Joining my brother Tay_Grin in Lilongwe this NYE at Latitude 13 for the sickest party in Malawi. I WANNA MEET ALL MY MALAWI [fans] #CashMadame," the award-winning Vanessa Mdee tweeted to her 214,000+ followers this past week.

While the Tanzanian celebrated media personality turned songstress will be coming to perform in Malawi for the first time, her Nigerian counterpart DJ Waxxy is no stranger in Malawi. He has been in Malawi courtesy of Tay Grin as well as singer Tigris.

Based in South Africa, DJ Waxxy, described as Africa's number one DJ and VJ, is one of the most decorated disc and video jockeys on the continent. He has won so many awards and has made Africa proud all over the world.

Through a video clip, DJ Waxxy says he is looking forward to be in the country for the party: "I'm gonna be in Malawi on the 31 December, I can't wait to be there. Black Rhyno is bringing me down, that's my boy Tay Grin. If you ain't special you ain't gonna be at this party, so if you're special, make sure you get your ticket and be there."

Tickets to this exclusive New Year's Party that targets the who and whos of Malawi are available at Latitude 13 at K30,000 couple and K18,000 single.

Apart from an open bar from 9pm to midnight, champagne at countdown and fireworks at midnight, so many activities have been lined up with special packages from Black Rhyno and Latitude 13 Entertainment.

There will be a raffle draw on the night and the party-goers stand a chance to win a range of wines, hampers, phones, dinner at Latitude 13, weekend accommodation and a one-month gym membership.