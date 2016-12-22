Mozambique: Bakers Threaten to Increase Price of Bread

Maputo — The Mozambican Association of Bakers (AMOPAO) threatened on Tuesday that it may increase the price of bread early next year, on the grounds that the current wheat flour subsidy paid by the government is insufficient.

The threat came from AMOPAO chairperson Victor Miguel at a press conference shortly after a meeting of bakers in Maputo which discussed the closure of several bakeries, ordered by government inspectors on the grounds that their poor hygiene was a threat to public health.

Miguel claimed that the flour subsidy “is not having the desired effect. The costs are high. Now we are facing enormous difficulties to pay wages, and even to buy flour”. He claimed that increases in water and electricity tariffs are adding to the balers' woes, as are rises in the prices of firewood, vitamins and other materials used in baking.

The solution, he added, was to increase the price of bread - but he promised that for what remains of 2016 AMOPAO will respect the memorandum it signed with the government earlier in the year. He did not hazard a guess at what the new price of bread might be, on the grounds that studies are needed.

As for the closure of those bakeries that were threatening the health of their workers and clients, he admitted that bakeries ought to crate decent conditions of hygiene. However, he claimed that the demand by the inspectors that bakery workers should wear appropriate shoes was “complicated” since, because of the high temperatures to which the workers are exposed “they feel more at ease, if they wear flip-flops at work”.

The inspectors had also ordered the bakers not to cheat their customers by selling underweight loaves. A standard loaf should weigh 200 grams, but inspectors found bakeries where loaves weighing as little as 120 grammes were being passed off as standard loaves.

Miguel had an ingenious explanation for this - in the summer heat, the water content of the loaves shrinks, and so they weigh less, he claimed.