21 December 2016

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: Valentina Guebuza Murder - More Guns Found

Maputo — The Mozambican police announced on Tuesday that they have found a further three guns in the house where prominent businesswoman Valentina Guebuza, the daughter of former President Armando Guebuza, once lived with her husband Zofimo Muiuane,

Muiuane murdered his wife at their home a week ago, shooting her four times with a pistol.

A search of the house turned up two carbines and a shotgun. The police already knew that Muiuane's pistol had been bought in South Africa. It was apparently illegal since there is no document stating that Muiuane was authorized to carry a firearm.

The police are not sure about the ownership of the other weapons. A police spokesperson, cited in Wednesday's issue of the independent daily “O Pais”, said “we are still making investigations into where these guns came from and their legality”.

On Tuesday reporters watched as plain clothes police emptied the Guebuza/Muiuane house of property, presumably for more detailed forensic investigations.

Muiuane, who has confessed to the murder, is currently being held in the Maputo top security prison awaiting trial. The prosecution is in the hands of the Attorney-General's office.

