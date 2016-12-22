21 December 2016

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia: Finance Minister Says Economy Embodies Potential for Recovery

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Wilfred Gortor

Amidst the slow down and shocks being experienced by the Liberian economy, Finance and Development Planning Minister Boima Kamara has assured Liberians that the nation's economy has "great potential for recovery."

Kamara believes that with the significant drop in the prices of the nation's major exports of iron ore and rubber, it will require a shift in the economic order in a form that will allow for value addition.

This, according to Kamara, will see the country vigorously engaging in economic diversification through agricultural program as well as refraining from the export of iron ore and rubber in their natural forms.

Since 2014, Liberia's economic growth has come to a standstill as a result of the global economic impact on its two major exports of iron ore and rubber.

The nation's economy, which experienced a growth rate of 7.5 to eight percent from 2006-13, was projected to have grown at 8.7 percent in 2014, but the protracted health crisis occasioned by the outbreak of the Ebola virus coupled with the drop in export earnings reversed the nation's economic progress.

As a result of the shocks and unfavorable micro-economic headwinds, the nation's economy dropped to 0.7 percent in 2014 and 0.3 percent in 2015; and with few more days to the end of 2016 the growth rate of the nation's economy is put at around zero percent.

"The point at which this takes off will be the strength of the economy to produce goods and services for the purpose of attracting the necessary revenue that will feed into developmental projects," Kamara said Wednesday at the Ministry of Information regular press conference.

Kamara said as one of government's priorities under the economic diversification scheme, the government is endeavoring to build more structures in the domestic economy to attract the much needed partnership required to propel the economy.

According to him, as the government focuses on transformative change it will achieve this goal through a new plan known as "The Liberia Agricultural Transformation Agenda."

"What this is saying to us is that we must now focus on agriculture because it happens to be the medium that will foster sustainable job creation; it has the ability to provide jobs in the tone of 500,000 to one million," Kamara noted. LINA WSG/TSS/PTK

Liberia

New Airline Launches Maiden Flight to Liberia

Med-View Airline, an airline based in Lagos, Nigeria has its maiden flight to Liberia in an effort to boost the economy… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Liberia News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.