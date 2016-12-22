Zimbabwe: President Mugabe Attacks Jonathan Moyo

PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe has publicly reprimanded Higher and Tertiary Education, Jonathan Moyo for using the social media to air his party grievances.

While addressing at least 7 000 party members gathered in Masvingo city for the 2016 annual conference on Friday, the 92-year old leader described it as "wrong" for party leaders to take to social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook to attempt to clear their names as well as attack fellow party members.

Mugabe said Moyo has been prolific on Twitter to criticise his opponents within the party and to try and clear his name in the case in which he is being accused by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission of siphoning over US$400 000 from the Zimbabwe Manpowe Development fund (ZIMDEF).

"We don't address our grievances through such platforms as Twitter and Facebook," said President Mugabe.

"Some of us use them and the private newspapers to criticise other party leaders as well as trying to cleanse themselves, we don't want that. These things are being done by very senior party members and not smaller ones," he added, receiving widespread applauses from the delegates.

Moyo is thought to be a member of Generation 40 (G40), a camp which is bitterly opposed to Mnagagwa's reported presidential bid.

Team Lacoste is reportedly rooting for Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa to succeed President Mugabe.

Moyo has been arguing that the charges were a creation of a group of party members known as Team Lacoste with which him and others who are believed to be G40 members are embroiled in endless fights over the control of the party.

Soon after his address party members broke up into small groups to discuss thematic areas before retiring for the day. They will regroup today.