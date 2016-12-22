22 December 2016

Zimbabwe: Minister Okays Beitbridge Budget

By Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister Saviour Kasukuwere has approved Beitbridge's $6,1 million budget for 2017. Tariffs for rates and services remain unchanged. In an interview on Monday, town secretary Mr Loud Ramakgapola said the bulk of the money would be used on capital expenditure. He said they were anticipating an income of $6 186 616,47 and a total expenditure of $6 178687,99, with a surplus of $7 928,48.

"We received an approval letter from the minister on December 16. The minister has recommended that we work extra hard to increase our revenue collection rate to over 50 percent, which currently stands at 42 percent.

"We want to urge residents and all those who owe us to pay up their bills so that we can run a very vibrant and viable council," he said. Mr Ramakgapola said that they had reduced the budget from $8,8 million this year to $6,1 million in 2017 as they try to set achievable targets.

He said part of the money in next year's budget would be channelled to major capital projects including construction of a new bus terminus, laboratory at Vhembe High School, procuring earth moving equipment, construction of a town council workshop and setting up of modern flea market stalls.

Other proposed projects are the upgrading of Dulibadzimu Stadium, setting up of a satellite clinic in the Garikayi area, public lighting, putting prepaid water meters and tarring of roads, among other projects.

"We are happy that our budget has been approved on time such that there will be no excuses not to deliver. "Some of our key highlights will be prepaid water meters, the rank paving, solar street lights and Wamlala storm drains.

"The capital expenditure is $1 436 818, which is 23 percent of the total expenditure, while our recurrent expenditure is $4 741 869 and this includes staff salaries of $1 832 080 and that constitutes 30 percent of our total expenditure," said Mr Ramakgapola.

