21 December 2016

Ghanaian Chronicle (Accra)

Ghana: Win Afcon for Me - Akufo-Addo Tells Nyantakyi

Ghana's president elect, Nana Akufo-Addo has tasked Ghana football Association's President Kwesi Nyantakyi to ensure the Black Stars win the 2017 AFCON.

The president elect in an interaction with the football capo at his residence after he was declared the winner of the 2016 presidential election according to an undisclosed source challenged Nyantakyi to make sure the AFCON trophy is returned to Ghana after three decades.

The FA boss assured the president elect, the FA will do it best to assist the playing body to ensure the Black stars team gives off their maximum best.

The tournament which will be staged in Gabon is set to commence on a week after Nana Addo will be sworn in as president, 14th January 2017.

