Unidentified assailants have shot and killed the director of presidential palace in Bosaso, Adan Gas on Tuesday sunset, wetness revealed Radio Dalsan. The decrease was shot dead at the hotel by gunmen, who fled the crime scene before the arrival of the security forces, but they could not catch the assailants.

Adan Gaas, held the post, director of presidential palace for nearly 10 years. Its not yet known who carried out the killing of the presidential palace in Bosaso. Puntland offcials condemned the killing and urged security sector to bring justice those behind the attack. The security in bosaso has been beefed up and Puntland forces are conduction security operation in the town.