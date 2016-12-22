21 December 2016

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Al Shabab Officer Surrendered to Jubaland Regional State

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Hassan Istiila

A top officer of Somalia's Al-Qaeda-affiliated Al-Shabab armed group has surrendered to Jubaland regional state of Somalia and now is custody, officials said on Wednesday.

The group's head of zakat in Sakow Sheikh Mohamed, was a very senior person, said official who spoke media, no further information given.

Clashes between Al shabaab and jubaland security forces occurred west of kismayo town about 500km

Twelve people were killed, including nine civilians and three Al-Shabaab militants, in their clashes in in west of kismayo.

Ahmed Mohamud Ahmed, spokesman for Jubaland State security agency, said their forces backed locals near Kismayo town who were fighting Al-Shabaab.

"Al-Shabaab militants killed nine livestock owners. They also stole 2,000 camels from the locals. Later the locals backed by the military fought back the militants where the forces killed three Al-Shabaab fighters and injured several others," Ahmed said.

The Islamists have lost ground especially in southern Somalia and over 200 fighters among them high value figures.

Somalia

Sweden Gives Humanitarian Aid for Drought

A new contribution of US$2.2 million from the Government of Sweden to the Somalia Humanitarian Fund (SHF) has… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.