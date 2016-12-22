Somalia: Al Shabab Officer Surrendered to Jubaland Regional State

A top officer of Somalia's Al-Qaeda-affiliated Al-Shabab armed group has surrendered to Jubaland regional state of Somalia and now is custody, officials said on Wednesday.

The group's head of zakat in Sakow Sheikh Mohamed, was a very senior person, said official who spoke media, no further information given.

Clashes between Al shabaab and jubaland security forces occurred west of kismayo town about 500km

Twelve people were killed, including nine civilians and three Al-Shabaab militants, in their clashes in in west of kismayo.

Ahmed Mohamud Ahmed, spokesman for Jubaland State security agency, said their forces backed locals near Kismayo town who were fighting Al-Shabaab.

"Al-Shabaab militants killed nine livestock owners. They also stole 2,000 camels from the locals. Later the locals backed by the military fought back the militants where the forces killed three Al-Shabaab fighters and injured several others," Ahmed said.

The Islamists have lost ground especially in southern Somalia and over 200 fighters among them high value figures.