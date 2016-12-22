Liberia: New Airline Launches Maiden Flight to Liberia

Med-View Airline, an airline based in Lagos, Nigeria has its maiden flight to Liberia in an effort to boost the economy of the West African region. The airline was founded in 2007 as a charter airline, mainly operating Haji flights, and has offered domestic passenger services since November 2012.

It has since expanded into regional and long-haul scheduled passenger routes. Med-View Airline operates to eight domestic and three international scheduled destinations in four countries across Nigeria, West Africa, Europe and the Middle East as of 22 February 2015.

On Tuesday December 20, 2016, the airline officially started operations to Liberia after serious negotiation with the Liberian Government. The inaugural Med-View airline has 116 seats, 16 for business and 100 for economic class and will be able to fly to Liberia three times a week initially.

Muneer A. Bankole, the chief executive officer of Med-View expressed joy for the acceptance of his airline by the government and people of Liberia. Bankole who expressed delight for what he calls the 'terrific speed' of development in the country said Liberia is a great country and the people are willing for development.

"This is a beginning of a good thing to come. This will bring relationship within the sub region to go back to the initial business of trading where you can wake up in Liberia and see yourself in Accra, Lagos and come back quickly rather than be cluster in one particular location. We can assure you that this is not a wonder life, by his grace; it will be a constant operations. This airline is on record for a zero tolerance on long time departure.

Speaking at the official program at the Roberts International Airport, the Special Representative of ECOWAS Commission in Liberia, Ambassador 'Tunde O. Ajisomo said the acceptance of the flight to Liberia is a welcome development in the sub region because it is a strategic mood.

According to Ajisomo, the Liberian Government must be credited for the provision of necessary facilities to accommodate the airline into the country. "We don't have enough airlines operating in our sub region. The few ones that are operating from Europe and central Africa especially from Morocco, there are challenges in getting their tickets, departure. Today is a good day for ECOWAS, Liberia, Med-View. This will go a long way in promoting trade and free movement," he said.

The Special Representative further indicated that is in line with the four-point agenda of ECOWAS which has to do with transforming ECOWAS of member states to ECOWAS of the people.

"We now have a choice of moving freely from Lagos to Accra, Accra to Monrovia, Monrovia to Sierra Leon and back to Lagos and Accra. We are achieving one of the major objectives of ECOWAS in the area of free movement. To really promote trade within our region, the aviation industry plays a major role and we need to support that," he added.

For his part, the Managing Director of the Liberia Airport Authority, Wil Bako Freeman said he was happy that Med-View airline has officially entered Liberia after a long time of works.

"We are happy to see the finalization of this inaugural flight and we look forward to a very fruitful relationship with Med-View. The way to cut down high cost of flights is to encourage more flights into the country for a competitive advancement," he noted.

Joseph N. Wamah, the managing Director of Jos travel and Tours incorporated and host of Med-View in Liberia said he is very impressed about the flight coming to Liberia. According to Wamah, the more flights to Liberia, the more connectivity as a nation and creates easy access to trade aim at boosting the economy.

"We are going to perform on time and we will make sure that customers' satisfaction is our hallmark. This plane will help have easy access to trade because of the Nigerian economy. Availability of flight to Nigeria three times a week," he concluded.