Liberia: Coppwil Targets 30 Percent Women Candidates On Party's Governing List

At the launch of civic voter registration in the country, the Coalition of Political Party Women (COPPWIL) has called on the National Elections Commission (NEC) to ensure that governing bodies of political parties have no less than 30% of women candidates placed on their political party listings, which is in fulfillment of section: 4.5 (b & c) of the rules governing political parties.

According to the women political group, this amounts to 21.9%, a total of 22 political females' candidates on party listings. Addressing a news conference in Sinkor, Margibi County district one aspirant Gertrude Francis noted that Liberian women have come to the realization that little has been done in achieving gender balance at all levels of government and decision-making.

She maintained that the struggle of Liberian women for social, economic and political emancipation has been one of a continuous challenge; resulting from these challenges and experiences, and having survived a prolonged civil war as well as in conflict resolution and peace-building efforts, women set to address critical issues as it pertains to increase women political participation.

"Liberian women are very diverse. We come from mountains and beaches. We come from cities and villages. We come from different educational and political backgrounds. We have diverse opinions and views on many issues. It is true we disagree on issues, but we as women agree on one thing, that is women's participation and agendas are not represented equally and are sometimes misrepresented", she narrated.

Francis emphasized that though the government of Liberia has made strides in ensuring that policies are in place to encourage more women in leadership positions, yet, women with disabilities are still underrepresented in politics, government, and the private sector.

"The decision-making at least 30% as set out in Beijing global platform for action and endorsed by the United Nation Economic and Social Council (ECOSOS), has not been adhered to or even considered", she added.

Francis explained that the results of 2011 elections brought out 73 seats and eight seats that are occupied by women; that is the Liberian senate is comprised of three seats for women out of 30 seats resulting to 9.65% of men.

"Paramount chiefs, six females out of the 243 seats registering 4.5% women to 97.5% men among others," Francis added. She further noted that the women of Liberia are committed to collaborating with the Ministry of Gender, the Africa Union, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the Mano River Union (MRU), among others to ensure that women plights are fully met.