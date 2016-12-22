Liberia: Harsh Taxation, Corruption Undermines Liberia's Peace and Stability

A non-governmental organization has indicated that harsh taxation introduced by the Liberian government as well as corruption are undermining the country's peace and stability.

Better Future Foundation (BFF) has described as unwarranted, saddening, abrupt and harsh the new taxation scheme recently introduced by the Government of Liberia (GoL), in this post-Ebola era and amidst the strenuous economic hardship in the country.

In a statement issued by its secretariat, BFF said such taxation regime, coupled with its "aggressive enforcement" serves as a recipe to driving away local and foreign investments and particularly undermine the country's fragile peace and stability.

The statement quotes BFF President Augustine Arkoi, chairman of Montserrado County Peace Committee, as maintaining that "The harsh taxation scheme remains counter-productive to creating and sustaining government's professed micro-economic policy" that seeks to build a Liberian middle class and alleviate the acute foreign dominance of the Liberian economy."

"While BFF is not oppose to the payment of legitimate taxes for national development, the sudden imposition of such skyrocketing and generally mindboggling tax regimes by the government and their aggressive enforcement have the potential to undermine the fragile peace, and put the Liberian nation at risk of losing more revenue through illicit acts of corruption," Mr. Arkoi stressed.

The BFF boss said the new tax scheme would create the likelihood for bypassing of legitimate revenue payment system through acts of corruption by unscrupulous tax payers with acquiesces of some gullible state revenue collection agents.

He further stressed that what Liberia needs in its post-Ebola reconstruction era is moderate taxation system to ensure compliance and create an investment friendly environment that attracts both local and international business participation to create jobs and employment opportunities.

Also BFF said it was unfortunate and regrettable the recent arrest and brutalization of several marketers and the subsequent seizure of their goods by the government at the Free Port of Monrovia when the traders launched a peaceful protest against deliberate delays in releasing their goods from the port even after some of them fully met their tax obligations.

"Many of the traders who were affected by the government action are products of BFF's six-month cross border project (ECOWAS/EU Non-state Actors, NSA) that created mass public awareness among inter-state women traders and state law enforcement agents in Liberia and seeks to promote regional integration in West Africa with focus on achieving free movement of people, goods and services as well as Customs Union and Common Market, consistent with ECOWAS relevant protocols and conventions," the group said in the statement.

According to BFF several of these women traders, who import their goods from the People's Republic of China (PRC), are currently faced with multiple importation challenges, bordering on state demand for payment of the new taxes on imported goods especially at the Free Port of Monrovia.

BFF strongly called on the government to promptly look into the plights of the women traders aimed at giving them much-needed relief; and to prevent recurrence of last Thursday's chaotic war memories and trauma experienced by the women traders.

At the same time, BFF expressed regret that the Liberian government has, over the years, squandered the opportunity to revitalize the nation's economy for the benefit of the entire citizenry.

"Because of this, some of our global partners are, by all accounts, skeptical to further bankroll the implementation of some of our crucial national development programs," due to endemic corruption including lack of accountability, transparency and probity in the management of state resources, the BFF statement added.

The youth advocacy group made reference to what it called "the collapse of the state-owned National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL), signing of at least 68 concession agreements of which only two are reported to be in the supreme interest of the country; the apparent lack of accountability in the use of the Ebola Trust Funds among others."

"Having squandered the opportunity to develop the country, it seems the government has now reverted to prey on the poverty-stricken citizens by imposing on them harsh and generally unreasonable taxation," BFF further maintained.

BFF, meanwhile, cautioned the women traders to remain peaceful at all times to sustain Liberia's democracy; and further hailed the intervention and behind-the- scene mediatory role of Mother Mary Brownell and others for bringing the impasse under control.