Liberia: 'IAA Saves Govt Millions'

The head of the Internal Audit Agency (IAA), Mr. Paul Collins says since the establishment agency it has saved government millions of dollars annually through the various ministries.

Though Mr. Collins state a particular figure that his agency helps the government to save annually, but the work of the entity provides a clear cut principle of how government funds should be spent.

He said the IAA is working with the General Auditing Commission in ensuring that ministries and agencies follow the laid auditing procedures in spending government funds. Collins claimed that in the past government ministries and agencies were not preparing financial reports as they are been required to under the Public Financial Management Law, adding that with the coming in of the IAA these government entities are compelled to prepare regular financial reports.

"We are working with the LACC and when we see what looks like fraud or reportable stuff, we turn it over to the LACC, so the government now has an independent objective eye within every government entity where we have our auditors," Collins stressed.

The IAA boss indicated that though the agency is working to report fraud within the public sector, they are also working with these ministries and agencies to enable public officials to stay away from trouble.

Speaking to a team of journalists over the weekend at his United Nations Drive office in Monrovia, Mr. Collins said the IAA reports directly to the President, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf for onward action.

He disclosed that due to the way the agency is formed, it prohibits the IAA from making public it audit reports, thus, the IAA sets the past for the General Auditing Commission (GAC) to conduct an audit and make public their reports.

"We review every transaction by a particular ministry or agency and provide our expert opinion that is by making sure that all of the paper work is in place and whether the services are being performed. So we check to make sure that all of the necessary procedures are followed before a transaction takes place," he noted.

Meanwhile, Mr. Collins has clarified those employees of the IAA within these various government entities are not hired or paid by the ministry or agency in which they work.