21 December 2016

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: Masisi Thanks Public Servants

By Tshiamiso Mosetlha

Moshupa — The Vice President, Mr Mokgweetsi Masisi, has commended public officers working in the Moshupa/Manyana constituency for a job well done during BOT50 celebrations.

Mr Masisi, who is also Moshupa/Manyana MP, stated that officers denied themselves family time and other pleasures by working tirelessly to complete the national assignment of hosting the country's 50th independence celebrations.

The Vice President said this during a celebration party organised for the public officers in Moshupa on Tuesday (December 20) to appreciate them for their hard work, which produced excellent results.

He said, despite the limited resources, the public officers fought a good battle and therefore needed a pat on the back.

He also informed them that his constituents were happy with their service delivery.

Mr Masisi said he was aware that officers faced shortage of accommodation and water in Moshupa but promised to do his level best to address the issues.

He encouraged them to continue with the spirit of volunteerism and good community service.

Mr Masisi also promised to do his best by introducing ICT in Moshupa to ensure that each and every officer get connected.

He had also donated two cows to the public officers, which were slaughtered during the celebrations.

Mr Masisi donated a tractor and ploughing equipment to Ipelego Trust based in Moshupa to be used by farmers to produce food.

On behalf of public servants in Moshupa Sub-district Council, senior assistant council secretary, Mr Isiah Odirlie appreciated what the Vice President had done for them.

Mr Odirile commended Moshupa councillors, dikgosi and NGOs for supporting them during BOT50 preparations.

He said "public servants in Moshupa Sub-district are hard workers who deliver service to members of the community."

Public servants contributed P1 485 towards the celebrations and some gifts to Mr Masisi.

They also thanked the Vice President for maintaining good relationship between officers and the community.

Source : BOPA

