Rwanda: Rayon Sign Mugabo

League table leaders Rayon Sport have completed the signing of former Police FC central defender Gabriel Mugabo on a two-year deal until the end of 2017/18 campaign.

The coming of Mugabo is expected to end the defensive woes at the club.

The Peace Cup holders confirmed the development on their official website on Tuesday. The 26-year-old was a free agent after being released by Police two weeks ago, along with two others; center back Hertier Turatsinze and striker Isaac Muganza, over what the club described as indiscipline.

The players were initially suspended indefinitely on October 21 over allegations of "misleading other players and insubordination."

"I am very happy to have signed for Rayon; this is a very big club that every player here wishes to play for. It has the best players, best coach but most of all, the best fans and I hope I can help the team achieve targets," said Mugabo.

Mugabo's arrival comes as huge relief for coach Djuma Masudi whose key center back Thierry Manzi is nursing a serious injury.

He also fills the gap that was left by Abdul Rwatubyaye, who signed from APR before the start of the season only to disappear before even kicking a ball for the Blues.

In 2013, Rayon Sports went close to signing the Rwanda international from Mukura Victory Sports but the player snubbed them at the last minute to join Police FC.

Rayon are currently on top of the league table with 23 points same as second-placed APR after nine rounds of matches-Masudi's team are top thanks to their superior goal difference.