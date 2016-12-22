Kenya: Champions Tusker Draw St Louis, Ulinzi Face Hilal Benghazi

Kenyan Premier League champions Tusker will face AS Port Louis of Mauritius in the preliminaries of the Caf Champions League according to the draw done on Wednesday.

According to the draw, which was conducted behind closed doors at the Confederation of African Football (Caf) headquarters in Cairo Wednesday evening, the brewers will host the opening tie of this two legged fixture in Nairobi between February 10 and 12 with the return leg fixture planned for February 17-19 at the St Francis Xavier Stadium in Port Louis.

The tournament's final first leg match will be played between October 27 and 29 with the second leg penned for November 3-5.

Port Louis won the Mauritius league last season after winning 22 games out of 30, while losing only once.

Tusker, who won a double last season, have struggled on continental assignments and are yet to win away from home in 11 attempts down the years.

"That is a good draw. I don't know the team well but I am confident we will progress." said Tusker CEO Charles Obiny, when contacted by Daily Nation Sport.

The aggregate winner of this tie will meet Sudanese giants Al Hilal in the first round a month later. The first leg of the first round clash will be played away in Sudan between March 10 and 12 with the return game set for a week later.

ULINZI DRAW HILAL BENGHAZI

Meanwhile, Kenya's Cup winners Ulinzi Stars will travel to North Africa for their opening game of the Caf Confederation Cup, having been drawn against Libyan side Hilal Benghazi.

Kenyan teams have traditionally struggled against North African opposition and Ulinzi, who are making a return to continental football after four years in the cold, will have to be at their best to negotiate this hurdle.

"There is nothing impossible in life, so we will fight as soldiers and give ourselves a chance to win and progress," Ulinzi's top marksman John Makwatta, who finished top of the local goal scoring charts last season, said.

Officials attached to both Ulinzi and Tusker have in recent interviews expressed intent of progressing to at least the group stage of the various competitions they will be taking part in.

This is largely due to the hefty financial incentives involved at that level of the competition, which include prize money of up to Sh250 million.

The huge incentive for the 2017 field is increased financial rewards in a new format with first prize increasing by 66.6 percent to $2.5 million (Sh250 million).

The runners-up will receive $1.25 million (Sh125 million), semi-finalists $875,000 (Sh87.5 million), quarter-finalists $650,000 (Sh65 million) and the eight group qualifiers who fail to make the knockout stage $550,000 each (Sh55 million). Caf have cut the two-leg qualifying phase from three rounds to two and doubled the number of qualifiers for the mini-leagues from eight to 16.

Clubs eliminated at the last-32 stage of qualifying get a second shot at African glory by dropping to the Confederation Cup, which star-studded Mazembe won this season.

The precise number of 2017 entrants is unknown with Caf giving no pre-draw information.