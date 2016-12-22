Nigeria: Yobe Engages 158 Doctors, Other Health Officers

Damaturu — Yobe State Governor Ibrahim Gaidam has approved the recruitment of 158 medical consultants, medical officers, nurses, and other professionals for the 19 departments of the newly built and equipped 200-bed ultra-modern hospital, Damaturu which will begin to roll out clinical services in the first quarter of 2017.

A statement by his Director of Press, Malam Abdullahi Bego, said of the personnel to be recruited, five would be medical consultants, 19 medical officers, 10 nursing officers, three physiotherapists, 13 medical laboratory scientists, two pharmacists, three radiographers, 25 dental technicians, 42 health information management officers, 24 medical laboratory technicians, three x-ray specialists and nine medical laboratory assistants.

It says that the placement of these personnel in the state civil service would take effect from January 2017.

"Further recruitment of medical doctors and specialists, including from foreign countries, is afoot, as the Yobe State Government scales up its investments in the healthcare sector to make access to healthcare easy and affordable for the people of the state," he said.