Kenya: Olympian Segun Toriola Holds Table Tennis Coaching Clinic

Nigerian table tennis Olympian Segun Toriola arrived in the country on Monday to conduct coaching clinics for upcoming players at Oshwal Sports Complex.

Toriola was the African champion for two decades, he won the 2002 Commonwealth Games singles title in Manchester, he also reached the semi-finals of the singles of the same event four years later and won the doubles.

Toriola said he is was impressed by the raw talent of Kenyan players.

"My presence gives the young boys and girls attending the clinic hope and morale of performing better," said Torola, who, is based in France.

The Nigerian was invited by Kenya Table Tennis chairman, Andrew Mudibo.

"We want to learn from the best on how to develop the talents of our boys and girls," said Mudibo, who is a former table tennis player.