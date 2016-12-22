The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party has admitted it is facing financial constraints but is not in crisis.

The party's Secretary General, Ms Justine Kasule Lumumba on Wednesday told journalists that the party is faced with some financial challenges but they are not a crisis.

"We are working very hard to make sure we pay before we go for Christmas. So when you say the party is faced with financial constraints yes but not to the magnitude like you may imagine because we have been paying salaries and we are to continue paying so it's not a crisis," said Ms Lumumba in response to concerns raised by the party's electoral commission chairperson Dr Tanga Odoi last week over delayed payment.

Dr Tanga told journalists last Friday that the staff had not been paid for the last six months due to cash shortages.

However addressing journalists at the party headquarters at Kyadondo, Ms Lumumba added, "I am on the same pay roll with Dr Tanga Odoi, so if he is paid then I am paid, but if he is not paid then I am not paid."

She told journalists that she had invited Dr Tanga Odoi for a meeting over salary issues but he never turned up.

"This is an administrative issue but when we saw his letter on social media, we took the administrative action of inviting him for a meeting so that we discuss with him as a chairman of the electoral commission. He wrote back and said he cannot meet the top management," Ms Lumumba noted.

However, when contacted, Dr Tanga dismissed the claim saying he has never received a letter from Ms Lumumba over salary issues.

"There is no top management in NRM apart from the president and the cadre (Central Executive committee). CEC is top management so, Lumumba has never invited me for the so called top management to discuss salaries," Dr Tanga said.