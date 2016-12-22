22 December 2016

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: NRM Facing Financial Constraints but Not in Crisis - Lumumba

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Benjamin Jumbe

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party has admitted it is facing financial constraints but is not in crisis.

The party's Secretary General, Ms Justine Kasule Lumumba on Wednesday told journalists that the party is faced with some financial challenges but they are not a crisis.

"We are working very hard to make sure we pay before we go for Christmas. So when you say the party is faced with financial constraints yes but not to the magnitude like you may imagine because we have been paying salaries and we are to continue paying so it's not a crisis," said Ms Lumumba in response to concerns raised by the party's electoral commission chairperson Dr Tanga Odoi last week over delayed payment.

Dr Tanga told journalists last Friday that the staff had not been paid for the last six months due to cash shortages.

However addressing journalists at the party headquarters at Kyadondo, Ms Lumumba added, "I am on the same pay roll with Dr Tanga Odoi, so if he is paid then I am paid, but if he is not paid then I am not paid."

She told journalists that she had invited Dr Tanga Odoi for a meeting over salary issues but he never turned up.

"This is an administrative issue but when we saw his letter on social media, we took the administrative action of inviting him for a meeting so that we discuss with him as a chairman of the electoral commission. He wrote back and said he cannot meet the top management," Ms Lumumba noted.

However, when contacted, Dr Tanga dismissed the claim saying he has never received a letter from Ms Lumumba over salary issues.

"There is no top management in NRM apart from the president and the cadre (Central Executive committee). CEC is top management so, Lumumba has never invited me for the so called top management to discuss salaries," Dr Tanga said.

Uganda

Govt, Opposition Clash Over Democratic Party's Nsubuga Legacy

Opposition politicians on Wednesday hit at President Yoweri Museveni as they bid farewell to Democratic Party (DP)… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.