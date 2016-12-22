Uganda: Detained CMI Officer Runs to Court for Release Orders

Kampala — Detained UPDF officer attached to the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) has asked court to direct Police authorities to unconditionally release him citing violation of his constitutional rights.

In the application filed before the Chief Magistrates Court at Buganda Road, Captain Trevor Kibuuka, an intelligence officer in the Special Investigations Department of the CMI alleges that police have detained him beyond 48 hours without being charged before competent courts or being granted bond.

Captain Kibuuka was arrested together with his escort Pte Michael Drobiri on November 28 from Kampala Central Police Station (CPS) then transferred to Nalufenya Police Station in Jinja where he spent 18 days before he was returned to Kampala on December 20.

According to court documents, Captain Kibuuka was arrested jointly with two informers, Moses Kibuuka and Simon Mujumbi in connection with an investigation he was conducting into illegal selling of firearms.

Both Kibuuka and Mujumbi were released on Tuesday afternoon on Police bond. All then accused persons were arrested on alleged suspicion of illegal procurement of government stores.

"... That my statements were recorded in respect of the matters under investigations long ago since my arrest as is handed at CPS, CID department but to my surprise, the commandant of Flying Squad keeps intervening every time, I am to be granted bond or be released," he says in the affidavit sworn before court.

Last week, the Commandant of the Police Flying Squad, Mr Herbert Muhangi said Captain Kibuuka was being detained over involvement in a 'serious crime.'

"We are trying to investigate the matter very fast so that we can either release or take him to court," Mr Muhangi said in a telephone interview in response to an appeal to authorities for justice in the matter.