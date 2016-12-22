22 December 2016

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Detained CMI Officer Runs to Court for Release Orders

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ephraim Kasozi

Kampala — Detained UPDF officer attached to the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) has asked court to direct Police authorities to unconditionally release him citing violation of his constitutional rights.

In the application filed before the Chief Magistrates Court at Buganda Road, Captain Trevor Kibuuka, an intelligence officer in the Special Investigations Department of the CMI alleges that police have detained him beyond 48 hours without being charged before competent courts or being granted bond.

Captain Kibuuka was arrested together with his escort Pte Michael Drobiri on November 28 from Kampala Central Police Station (CPS) then transferred to Nalufenya Police Station in Jinja where he spent 18 days before he was returned to Kampala on December 20.

According to court documents, Captain Kibuuka was arrested jointly with two informers, Moses Kibuuka and Simon Mujumbi in connection with an investigation he was conducting into illegal selling of firearms.

Both Kibuuka and Mujumbi were released on Tuesday afternoon on Police bond. All then accused persons were arrested on alleged suspicion of illegal procurement of government stores.

"... That my statements were recorded in respect of the matters under investigations long ago since my arrest as is handed at CPS, CID department but to my surprise, the commandant of Flying Squad keeps intervening every time, I am to be granted bond or be released," he says in the affidavit sworn before court.

Last week, the Commandant of the Police Flying Squad, Mr Herbert Muhangi said Captain Kibuuka was being detained over involvement in a 'serious crime.'

"We are trying to investigate the matter very fast so that we can either release or take him to court," Mr Muhangi said in a telephone interview in response to an appeal to authorities for justice in the matter.

Uganda

Govt, Opposition Clash Over Democratic Party's Nsubuga Legacy

Opposition politicians on Wednesday hit at President Yoweri Museveni as they bid farewell to Democratic Party (DP)… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.