Somalia: Boast Capsizes Off Somalia Coast, 9 Crew Rescued

An Indian-flagged small commercial boast with 12 crew has on Tuesday night capsized off the coast of Somalia on Wednesday, authorities said.

The boat - believed to be carrying goods sailed from Oman - had been on its way to Bosasso, a coastal town in northeast of Somalia, according to Puntland state officials.

At least 9 crew members were rescued after the boat carrying sank 14 miles off the coast of Bosasso on Wednesday morning, while the rest is said to be missing.

The boat capsized during strong winds off the coast of Bosasso city.