Zimbabwe: Escalating Road Carnage Disturbing

A SPIKE in fatal road traffic accidents this year owing to bad roads, reckless driving and poor vehicle maintenance has left safety experts troubled.

The number of road traffic fatalities for 2016 rose by 38 deaths between January and October this year as compared to the whole of last year, representing a two percent rise.

Some 1 392 people died in 36 423 road traffic accidents recorded in 2015 while 1 430 people perished in 31 876 accidents between January and October 31, 2016.

The figures for 2016 could significantly rise as the country enters the festive season, which has traditionally been the bloodiest period in the country.

The 2016 figures also do not include November, which accounted for 112 accident-related deaths while 700 people were injured.

December rains have so far accounted for six deaths recorded in two incidents of drowning whereby motorists tried to cross flooded rivers, resulting in their vehicles being swept away by raging waters.

At least 10 262 people suffered varying degrees of accident-induced injuries during the period to October 31, up from the 2015 figure of 9 685.

Ironically, the high fatality rate comes as police noted a decrease in the actual number of traffic accidents.

"This is attributed to numerous fatal crashes we had in the year where high numbers were recorded in single incidents," said national police spokesperson, Charity Charamba, while acknowledging the increase in awareness campaigns by police and other agencies such as the Vehicle Inspection Department.

The rising road traffic deaths call for tougher measures to crack down on rampant traffic infractions, with the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ) this week urging motorists to exercise extreme caution when on the road.

"We are experiencing road terrorism. The accident death rate is simply terrifying," said TSCZ managing director, Obio Chinyere.

Traffic violations are rife on the country's roads as motorists ignore red lights, hurtle down tram tracks, drive against oncoming traffic and travel at excessive speeds without paying regard to the poor state of the roads.

Chinyere lamented corruption in the traffic sector and the prevalence of fake licence holders and unlicensed drivers who "turned into lethal hazards".

While blame has often been laid on an antiquated road system, which is now littered with potholes and razor sharp edges, Chinyere strongly believes that it all goes back to the behaviour of the driver.

In February this year, the Zimbabwe National Road Administration revealed that at least US$24 billion was required to revamp the country's obsolete road network, which has outlived its lifespan by more than four decades.

Chinyere said: "Human error is the biggest problem. Your driving habits should be influenced by your environment. For example, you know that you are driving on a narrow road with potholes and if you speed, then that certainly is the problem. We are not saying the roads should not be maintained, but one needs to take great care in such an environment."

TSCZ also noted that the fatal accidents were usually a result of tyre bursts and other cases of irrational traffic violations.

Some of the major accidents involving tyre bursts this year include the Kwekwe bus disaster, which occurred in March when a bus burst its front right tyre, resulting in the driver losing control.

The bus encroached onto the right lane where it collided with an oncoming minibus.

Thirty-one people died, 27 of them on the spot.

In a similar incident in April, 10 people perished when a minibus burst its rear left tyre, leading to a head-on collision with a truck.

In June, 15 people lost their lives when another minibus burst its right rear tyre, again causing a head-on collision.

Only a week later, a commuter bus burst its rear left tyre and overturned, killing nine people and injuring 17.

Ironically, all these fatal accidents happened along the newly refurbished Mutare-Plumtree highway that hardly has any potholes.

TSCZ notes that worn out tyres cause thousands of crashes and several deaths.

"As tyres age, they lose their tread and their structural integrity, increasing the likelihood of blowing out or skidding and causing a car accidents. And summertime heat makes bad tyres worse. Worn tyres create problems with control, braking and ease of handling in a number of situations, including heat, punctures, hydroplaning and leaks. At fast speeds on busy highways, loss of control due to a blowout, a puncture, or loss of traction could be catastrophic," Chinyere said.

Around 10 percent of fatal crashes in 2016 have been attributed to the use of bad tyres.

Police corruption has also been fingered for contributing to the scourge with traffic cops often accused of taking bribes to let off careless drivers or to clear unroadworthy vehicles.

One agitated Harare motorist said in interview with the Financial Gazette this week: "Zimbabwean drivers are not scared of the police anymore and don't respect traffic rules."

But it is not just car drivers.

Driving instructor, Terrance Mauto, said students start out following the rules, "but become really reckless once they obtain their licences".

During the course of the year, Transport and Infrastructure Minister, Joram Gumbo, criticised how easy it was to get a driving licence largely because of corruption and even suggested compulsory retests for private motorists.

Meanwhile, the TSCZ has initiated a number of programmes to increase road traffic awareness, including offering defensive driving courses for all drivers, instituting driving school instructors refresher courses, introducing road traffic safety clubs and bringing road safety education in schools, particularly targeting school pupils.

It has also sought partnerships with celebrities in the fields of music, acting and sport to help spread the message.