Somalia: Qooh - Farah Abdulkadir Was Responsible Murder of Hajji

Speaking to Radio Shabelle, Osman Sheikh Mohamed Qooh has blamed Farah Abdulkadir, former Somali justice minister and current federal MP for orchestrating the assassination of Radio Shabelle's producer Abdulaziz Mohamed Ali Hajji.

Mr Osman who has competed for the lower house seat said he has was attacked by the security guards of Farah Abdulkadir in a hotel in Jowhar town last month during the parliamentary polls.

Farah Abdulkadir who hails from the same clan belongs to Osman Sheikh Mohamed retained his lower house seat after he was elected by a fake electoral delegates not legalized by his clan's chief.

"I have received death threat and intimidation from Farah Abdulkadir, because of my bid for the Lower house seat of the Somali federal parliament of my clan," he said during an interview with Radio Shabelle.

"Radio Shabelle's correspondent Abdulaziz Mohamed Ali Hajji has been killed for interviewing me on the electoral corruption and the intimidation committed by Farah Abdulkadir in Jowhar."

Mr Qooh has called for in-depth investigation into Hajji's killing in Mogadishu in September.

The comments by the politician comes as Radio Shabelle under oppression and became a victim for the outgoing federal government of Somalia led by the caretaker president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.