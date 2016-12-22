Somalia: Al-Shabaab, Pastoralists Clash Outside Kismayo

At least ten people are reported to have been killed, and many more others wounded in a heavy clash erupted in west of Kismayo, the regional capital of Lower Jubba region. Sources told Radio Shabelle that the militants and camel-herders have clashed in deadly battle in small areas in the outskirts of Kismayo, a coastal town, 500Km south of Mogadishu.
The clashes flared up after Al shabaab has forcefully taken around 1,000 camels from herders living in the militants-held rural villages in Lower Jubba region of southern Somalia. Jubbaland state forces are backing the herders in the fight against Al shabaab.