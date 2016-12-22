Somalia: Al-Shabaab, Pastoralists Clash Outside Kismayo

A new contribution of US$2.2 million from the Government of Sweden to the Somalia Humanitarian Fund (SHF) has… Read more »

The clashes flared up after Al shabaab has forcefully taken around 1,000 camels from herders living in the militants-held rural villages in Lower Jubba region of southern Somalia. Jubbaland state forces are backing the herders in the fight against Al shabaab.

At least ten people are reported to have been killed, and many more others wounded in a heavy clash erupted in west of Kismayo, the regional capital of Lower Jubba region. Sources told Radio Shabelle that the militants and camel-herders have clashed in deadly battle in small areas in the outskirts of Kismayo, a coastal town, 500Km south of Mogadishu.

