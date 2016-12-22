Somalia: Presidential Aspirant Warns Current Leaders' Re-Election

Former Somali ambassador to Kenya, and current presidential candidate has warned re-election of the outgoing federal government leaders who were accused of incompetence.

Mohamed Ali Ameriko, Somalia's presidential hopeful said if -re-elected the current leaders, it will lead to instability and setback in the country. He has expressed concern over the nullified MPs in the new parliament who have been given their IDs despite calls of rejection. The MPs were elected in corrupt way by illegal delegates.

The presidential candidate calls for free and fair election in the coming presidential polls which is reportedly pushed to January, 2017.